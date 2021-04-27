KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ASML in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ASML’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.08 EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

Shares of ASML opened at $670.44 on Monday. ASML has a twelve month low of $275.96 and a twelve month high of $675.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

