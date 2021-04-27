KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KEY. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.92.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.