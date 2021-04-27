Kinaxis (KXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Kinaxis to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.71 million.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$154.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$149.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$174.77. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$224.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 251.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

KXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$199.00.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

