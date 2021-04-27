Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KXS. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$199.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$154.14 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$124.05 and a 1 year high of C$224.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$149.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$174.77.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.