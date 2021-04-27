King DAG (KDAG) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $34.20 million and $157,523.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00066793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00761271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,497.84 or 0.08185950 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

