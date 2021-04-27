Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.22

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 36668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DNB Markets started coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

About Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

