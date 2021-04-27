Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KL. CIBC lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.91.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$48.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.32. The company has a market cap of C$12.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$901.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$884.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.