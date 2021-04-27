Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.18.

Shares of TSE KL traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$47.72. 444,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.07. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$901.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$884.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

