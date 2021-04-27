KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. 479,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,100. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $86,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

