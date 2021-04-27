KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.53% of KLX Energy Services worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLXE. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

KLXE opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.71. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

