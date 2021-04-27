Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Knowles posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth $250,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 613,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 122,679 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.