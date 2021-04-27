Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knowles in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Knowles stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Knowles has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Knowles by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Knowles by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

