Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €50.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.74 ($59.70).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

