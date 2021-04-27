Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 54.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $28,151,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

