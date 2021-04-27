Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $257,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $195.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $195.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

