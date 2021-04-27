Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $310,750.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00.

Lyft stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $5,134,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $3,096,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,187 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

