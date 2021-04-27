Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

KLIC stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $224,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

