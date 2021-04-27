Kush Finance (KSEED) Trading Down 20.8% This Week

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Kush Finance has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $400,846.81 and approximately $5,066.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00278014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.16 or 0.01044331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.28 or 0.00728060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,882.24 or 0.99824188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,171 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance.

Buying and Selling Kush Finance



