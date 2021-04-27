L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. L Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 199%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $187,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. L Brands has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

