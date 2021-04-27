Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Boosted by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $264.65 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $153.72 and a 12-month high of $266.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

