LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LafargeHolcim currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,369. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.