Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 67 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 62.49.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.