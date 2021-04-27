Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,876. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $656,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,647.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

