LCI Industries (LCII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect LCI Industries to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LCII opened at $152.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $154.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $995,768. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

