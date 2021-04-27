LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.17

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.17 and last traded at $153.81, with a volume of 1678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,063 shares of company stock worth $995,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $732,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $629,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 38.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

