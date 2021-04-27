LendingTree (TREE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. LendingTree has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $234.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $193.27 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.80.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

