Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LII traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.24. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $348.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.42.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total value of $582,009.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

