Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

NYSE LII opened at $332.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $173.24 and a 12 month high of $348.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

