Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $347.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $347.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.67.

Shares of LII opened at $332.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.46 and its 200-day moving average is $292.24.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $452,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

