Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.40-12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-11% yr/yr to $3.89-4.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $332.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.24. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.25. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.50.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $564,688.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

