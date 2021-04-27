Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $119.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $129.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $68.12 and a one year high of $130.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.