Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $58.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.93.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNC traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.