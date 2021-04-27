Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €246.52 ($290.02).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €240.65 ($283.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €233.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €214.54. Linde has a 52 week low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 52 week high of €242.90 ($285.76).

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.