LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in LKQ by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

LKQ opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

