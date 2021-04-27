loanDepot’s (LDI) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.