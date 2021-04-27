Logitech International (LOGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LOGI stock opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $120.24.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

