Loki Trading Down 2.4% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,613.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.79 or 0.04813431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00469245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.77 or 0.01601747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00718988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.39 or 0.00511567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.84 or 0.00424505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.