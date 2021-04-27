Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.33

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) announced a dividend on Monday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lok’nStore Group stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.84) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 604.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 605.55. The company has a market cap of £177.29 million and a P/E ratio of 59.90. Lok’nStore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04.

In related news, insider Neil Newman acquired 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £9,988.20 ($13,049.65). Also, insider Jeff Woyda acquired 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £14,997.80 ($19,594.72). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,759.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

