Lufax (NYSE:LU) Releases Earnings Results

Lufax (NYSE:LU) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

LU stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. Finally, Rowe started coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

