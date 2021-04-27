Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $337.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.85 and a 200-day moving average of $335.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.97 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

