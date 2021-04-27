Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research note released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.94.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $337.80 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $213.97 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

