LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €635.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €667.00 ($784.71) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €617.20 ($726.12).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of MC stock traded down €2.30 ($2.71) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €625.80 ($736.24). 265,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €576.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €509.15.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.