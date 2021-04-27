Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $333.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.81. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

