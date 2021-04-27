Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Up 5.2%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 245,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,936,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

