Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.75-0.75 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.55-3.55 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

