Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,464.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

