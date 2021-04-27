Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.03.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

