Marine Products (MPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. On average, analysts expect Marine Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $589.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

