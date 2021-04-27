MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Decreased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $505.21 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.02 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $519.83 and its 200-day moving average is $539.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

