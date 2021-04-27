Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $144.27 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $144.27 million and $68.83 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00062895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00277774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $586.40 or 0.01053627 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00027456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00720600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.79 or 0.99989432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

